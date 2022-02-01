$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to post $2.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the lowest is $2.09 billion. Delek US posted sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $10.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $10.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $13.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE DK traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,818. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $295,688.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 509,611 shares of company stock valued at $11,861,382. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 11.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delek US by 660.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 171.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 116,867 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Delek US by 91.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 203,634 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 11.5% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after buying an additional 131,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

