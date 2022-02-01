Brokerages Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $237.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to post $237.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $242.70 million and the lowest is $227.20 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $215.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $915.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $922.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $973.67 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $988.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth approximately $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $31.85. 1,213,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,549. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

