Velas (VLX) Trading 4% Higher This Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $567.28 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000654 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002449 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004057 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000258 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,257,275,447 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VLXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.