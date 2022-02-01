Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to post $3.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.31 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $13.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DTE Energy.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

Shares of DTE stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.48. The company had a trading volume of 986,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,625. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.01 and its 200 day moving average is $116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

