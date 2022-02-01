Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00.

PANW stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $512.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,401. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.08. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.32 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

