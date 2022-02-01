1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Achieves Market Cap of $91,183.31

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $91,183.31 and approximately $64,821.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00052001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.88 or 0.07140016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,509.88 or 1.00172268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052096 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00053330 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars.

