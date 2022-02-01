Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.83-$4.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.380-$5.500 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.

NYSE EHC traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.46. 1,328,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,990. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

EHC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encompass Health stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.