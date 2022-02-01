Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Announces Earnings Results

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.34. 1,361,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.84. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $49.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 276.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AQUA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

