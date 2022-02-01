Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health updated its FY22 guidance to $3.83-$4.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,990. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.02. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encompass Health stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

