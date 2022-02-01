Short Interest in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp (NYSE:LOCC) Expands By 71.8%

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp (NYSE:LOCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE LOCC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,268. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

About Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

