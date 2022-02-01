HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Short Interest Update

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HUYA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 265,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HUYA by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,209 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,653,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,030,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,616,000 after purchasing an additional 234,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,011,000 after purchasing an additional 233,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. 2,138,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,036. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.73. HUYA has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $36.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. HUYA had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. China Renaissance Securities decreased their price target on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUYA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

