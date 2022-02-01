Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,700 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 273,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Pampa Energía stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.28. 59,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.65 million. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. Analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

