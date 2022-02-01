Zacks: Analysts Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.38 Million

Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to report $41.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.67 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $42.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $166.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $167.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $168.13 million, with estimates ranging from $167.31 million to $168.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Andrea Petro bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $32,338.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajneesh Vig purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $138,088. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth $4,586,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth $3,121,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 938,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67,718 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 24.9% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 51,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 116.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 155,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,082. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $788.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

