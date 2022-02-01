$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will post $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $6.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.75. 2,433,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,929. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Tapestry by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

