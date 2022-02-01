$67.30 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to report $67.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $21.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 216%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $282.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $612.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $273.30 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $460.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $55.10. 654,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,982. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

