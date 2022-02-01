Nord Finance Price Reaches $1.78 on Top Exchanges (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $709,952.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00004621 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00052001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.88 or 0.07140016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,509.88 or 1.00172268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052096 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00053330 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,881,251 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NORDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.