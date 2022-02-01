Ubiq Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,456.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. Ubiq has a market cap of $4.30 million and $4,456.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

