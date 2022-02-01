Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of CLAR stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.85. 267,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.18 million, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.86. Clarus has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.13 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 17.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 2,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Clarus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

