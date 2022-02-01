Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.92. 302,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,444. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.83. Citi Trends has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $108,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

