Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 4,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,750,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,603. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $92.55 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.34 and a 200-day moving average of $113.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4,420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after buying an additional 810,042 shares during the period. Masterton Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after buying an additional 121,297 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.92.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

