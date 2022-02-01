PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ PTIC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,527. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78. PropTech Investment Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTIC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 543.9% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 174.6% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

