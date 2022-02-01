Endor Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,621.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $779,589.77 and approximately $13,621.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010180 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.53 or 0.00252647 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014106 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007315 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001825 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00018913 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007789 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

