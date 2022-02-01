DAOventures Market Cap Reaches $405,840.40 (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $405,840.40 and $3,421.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000241 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009545 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003583 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DVDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.