Offshift Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. Offshift has a total market cap of $46.88 million and $4.75 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Offshift has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $10.44 or 0.00027049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,653.78 or 1.00133196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00074171 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00020982 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002467 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.84 or 0.00520274 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

