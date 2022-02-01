Analysts Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Target Price at $29.11

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

GO traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,247. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $768.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $868,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

