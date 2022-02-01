$116.84 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will announce $116.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.00 million. Regional Management posted sales of $97.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $425.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.54 million to $425.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $471.96 million, with estimates ranging from $470.32 million to $473.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $3,746,064.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $289,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,865 shares of company stock worth $5,927,941. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Regional Management by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,340. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $67.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

