Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $515.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCBFF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.45) to GBX 515 ($6.92) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

SCBFF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

