Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $515.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCBFF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.45) to GBX 515 ($6.92) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

SCBFF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

