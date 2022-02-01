Zacks: Analysts Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $6.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yum! Brands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.58. 1,474,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,355. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $101.94 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

