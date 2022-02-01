IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the December 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,048,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IZEA Worldwide stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,490. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $74.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

