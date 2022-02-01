Short Interest in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Decreases By 28.9%

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 61,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,531,000. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,360,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 5,313.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,576 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,256,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,161,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

