Lava Medtech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LVACU) Short Interest Up 56.4% in January

Lava Medtech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LVACU) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LVACU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,673. Lava Medtech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lava Medtech Acquisition stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lava Medtech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LVACU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

