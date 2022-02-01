NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $11.14 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $11.14 or 0.00028868 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $7.02 billion and approximately $410.73 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00191827 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.74 or 0.00395672 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00071377 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000469 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,511,761 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.