The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.59. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $3.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $7.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $136.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.99. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

