1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on ONEM shares. lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Oak Management Corp boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% during the third quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,927,000 after buying an additional 11,745,838 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,085,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 3,259,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,900 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,745,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,666,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,649 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEM stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.52. 2,745,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,260. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

