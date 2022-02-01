Financial Comparison: Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) vs. 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Columbia Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Constitution Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Columbia Financial and 1st Constitution Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Financial currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.44%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Columbia Financial and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $308.98 million 7.30 $92.05 million $0.89 23.85 1st Constitution Bancorp $83.79 million 3.42 $18.09 million $2.10 13.23

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Constitution Bancorp. 1st Constitution Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 29.79% 9.21% 1.03% 1st Constitution Bancorp 25.90% 11.68% 1.24%

Summary

Columbia Financial beats 1st Constitution Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

