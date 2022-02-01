Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Down 31.9% in January

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCKT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Socket Mobile by 139.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 92,200 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Socket Mobile by 184.7% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

SCKT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 26,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,301. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.78. Socket Mobile has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

