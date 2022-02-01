NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Update

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

Shares of NACCO Industries stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942. The company has a market cap of $220.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.70. NACCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 13.90%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after buying an additional 71,174 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in NACCO Industries by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 224,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NACCO Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $675,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in NACCO Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NACCO Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.