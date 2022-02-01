Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IQMDU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IQMDU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IQMDU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,000.

NASDAQ:IQMDU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. 37,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,798. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $10.30.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.