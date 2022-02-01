Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Announce $2.74 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.77. SYNNEX reported earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $11.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $13.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,454,798,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,996,000 after buying an additional 73,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,390,000 after buying an additional 293,290 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after buying an additional 618,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,557,000 after buying an additional 90,264 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.19. 281,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,405. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $83.80 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

