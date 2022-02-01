Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will announce $4.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.88 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $15.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $17.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $23.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.47.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,878. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $60.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 2.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,764,000 after buying an additional 1,731,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after purchasing an additional 67,981 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,502,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,248,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Targa Resources by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

