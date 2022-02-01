The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDL. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in The GDL Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,826,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 172.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 279,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176,874 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,837,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 17.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 29,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in The GDL Fund by 63.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period.

Get The GDL Fund alerts:

Shares of GDL stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. 31,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,802. The GDL Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

The GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.