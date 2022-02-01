Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVAC) Short Interest Down 23.8% in January

Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:RVAC traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,269. Riverview Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75.

Get Riverview Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVAC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,264,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $6,848,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Riverview Acquisition Corp. is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.