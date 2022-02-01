Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.52. 2,117,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,326. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $110.65 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

