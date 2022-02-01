ZUM TOKEN Hits Market Capitalization of $388,708.44 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $388,708.44 and $262.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00377067 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000122 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000208 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

