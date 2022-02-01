Friendz (FDZ) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $487,349.31 and approximately $80,469.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Friendz has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043860 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00116757 BTC.

Friendz is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,536,706 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

