Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives $37.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $840,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Driven Brands by 72.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Driven Brands by 26.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 33.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRVN stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.07. 608,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,155. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

