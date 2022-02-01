Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $26.23 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $931.75 million and approximately $26.23 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00191552 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00028888 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.30 or 0.00389997 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00070876 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.