Analysts Set LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Price Target at GBX 277.25

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 281.63 ($3.79).

Several research firms recently commented on LMP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 310 ($4.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.30) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.10) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.43) to GBX 283 ($3.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.76) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of LON LMP traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 270 ($3.63). The company had a trading volume of 3,768,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,255. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 273.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 260.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.64), for a total value of £1,084,000 ($1,457,381.02).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

