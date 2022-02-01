Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CHS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,859. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.10. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.