Calix (NYSE:CALX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CALX. Westpark Capital increased their price objective on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

NYSE CALX traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $52.06. 861,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,704. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40. Calix has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Calix during the second quarter worth $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Calix by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Calix by 261.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Calix by 30.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Calix by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

